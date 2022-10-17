LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers, a Lufkin-based grocery company, announced on Monday they will be closing their North Timberland store in Lufkin.

The store will officially close on Oct. 29, according to the company.

“After careful review over the last several years, the decision has been made to close the North Timberland grocery store,” officials said in a press release. “The fuel center and Tobacco Barn operations will remain open at this time.”

According to the release, the store’s lease agreement expires in spring 2023 while the fuel center and Tobacco Barn are owned by the company.

“Due to the timing needed to effectively exit the grocery store and return it to the landlord’s control, it is necessary for Brookshire Brothers to cease operations the last full week of October,” officials said.

All employees at the North Timberland store will be offered positions within the company, according to a release.

“We are sincerely grateful for our loyal customers who have supported the store, and we welcome them to continue to shop with us at our Chestnut and Frank Street locations,” Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston said. “In appreciation, everyone who shops at our North Timberland store between now and October 29, and spends at least twenty dollars per trip, will receive a one-time use coupon for up to $10 in savings on their next shopping trip. The coupon can be redeemed at either our Chestnut or Frank Street stores through November.”