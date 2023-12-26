LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers will soon use new digital tools for online and fulfillment operations.

A white label eCommerce solution for grocery retailers, eGrowcery, will launch for Brookshire Brothers on Jan. 1.

“Experienced or time-pressed shoppers can checkout quickly with personal shopping lists, one-click reordering, filters and predictive search,” according to eGrowcery’s website. “New customers can enjoy browsing feature-rich category and product screens that provide high quality images, product options and ingredients and nutritional information.”

New features shoppers can expect include “integrated coupon clipping and redemption, complex promotions, and several other consumer-facing aesthetic improvements. Additionally, Brookshire Brothers will deploy a more efficient picking and fulfillment technology suite.”

The technology should save Brookshire Brothers labor time and money, according to eGrowcery.

“The eGrowcery platform offers a deeper integration with the systems and strategies that we go to market with every day. The customer will benefit from being able to use digital coupons and navigate promotional savings while our store team optimizes the picking process to help save time and money,” said John Alston, CEO & President of Brookshire Brothers.

Brookshire Brothers has almost 120 locations between the Texas Hill Country to Lake Charles.