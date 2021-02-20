Winter Weather Tools

Brookshire Grocery Co. to give away free cases of water to those still without water in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Co. will be giving away free cases of water in Tyler to those without water starting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Brookshire’s will be giving away water while supplies last at:

  • 3828 Troop Highway
  • 113 N. Northwest Loop 323

In an interview with KETK Thursday night, clean water activist and environmental advocate Erin Brockovich addressed the current water situation in Texas.

A historic winter storm brought freezing temperatures across the state, leaving thousands without power or water. With so many now on a boil water advisory, she says this is a widespread failure.

“Now you’re looking at a state that practically has no water with 13 million people under a boil water notice,” Brockovich said. “It’s complete state mismanagement.”

725 Texas water systems have issued boil water notices, affecting 13 million Texans, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

