TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Brookshire Grocery Company and United Way of Smith County teamed up to host the announcement of the winner of a Patterson 2022 Hyundai Elantra SE on Monday.

Curtis Wiggins, an employee of Brookshire Grocery Company was the winner of the Elantra.

There were more than 2,000 entries from East Texans who pledged $5 a week or more last year in a fundraiser with United Way and Brookshire’s.

“Well I’ve always given to United Way over the years. I set it up as a payroll deduction, it’s something that I feel obligated to do,” said Wiggins.