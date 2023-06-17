TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grocery Company said they are giving away a bags of ice to people with out power at several Brookshire’s stores across East Texas.

They will start giving out bags of ice while supplies last at 8 a.m. at the following stores:

Brookshire’s in Winnsboro: 212 E Coke Rd.

Brookshire’s in Hawkins: 1477 N Beulah St.

Brookshire’s in Mt. Vernon: 306 Hwy 37 S

Brookshire’s in Jefferson: 404 E Broadway St.

They added that their Community Kitchen will be serving free hot meals starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last in the parking lot of their Mt. Vernon store.