TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s presented their donations from the 2023 Fresh 15 Race to several non-profits around East Texas.

The $160,000 of proceeds will be granted to 24 organizations including the Children’s Advocacy Center and both the Tyler Police and Fire Departments.

“We like to say its not just a race, it’s an experience. It’s something that we started to bring families together and to promote health and wellness in our communities. All the way from kids we have our 1k all the way until our 15k. So it’s really something we want people to experience, come together, enjoy.” Ashleigh Endicott, race director

The next Fresh 15 Race is set for March of 2024.