TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Co. announced on Friday that they would be the latest company to show support toward Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the organization said that they would keep Russian-made products off their shelves. This follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

The effects of the invasion have been worldwide. More than 150 countries voted at the United Nations to condemn the attack and varying industries have attempted to show support for Ukrainians in their own way.

Airlines have canceled flights to and from Russia and liquor stores are refusing to sell Russian vodka as well as other spirits.

The impacts here at home include Stephen F. Austin student Mariia Semenichenko, a Ukrainian native, telling KETK News that her family is back home fighting for their lives.

“I feel helpless because I am here you know, and a lot of people tell me, ‘Oh you are here, you should be happy you know, that you are safe.’ But it’s not like that. I just feel helpless and they are terrified, scared for their lives. I just hope I have a home to come back to, a family to come back to.” Mariia Semenichenko

Paul Gray, a U.S. Army Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient from Tyler, was able to take the last train to leave Kyiv to go to Lviv in western Ukraine.

He has joined an organization that is training Ukrainians to fight.

“This is their 1776. This is the fight of their generation and they’re not going to let this moment pass without fighting into the end, and it’s just extremely inspiring to see this,” says Gray. “A lot of young Ukrainians, they are the first generation of independence in their country. Something their families and people have wanted for centuries. So it’s not something they are obligated to do, but they want to do it.”