Brookshire’s to raise minimum hourly pay, invests more than $33 million in wages

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s Grocery Co. announced new changes to their employee wages.

The company announced Wednesday that it raised wages for almost 13,500 hourly employees, totaling to more than $33 million.

Part of the investment involves the company making the extra $1 per hour in COVID appreciation pay permanent for hourly retail and logistics employee-partners. They also raised the minimum pay for several retail positions.

More than 30 other positions have increased new minimum hiring rates. Those positions include bakery, deli and market employee-partners moving to new minimums. Those equal to a $2.2 million investment in those positions.

CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said that investing in their people is the best thing they can do as a company.

“This is the largest investment in wage increases in BGC’s history and is a result of everything our incredible team of employee-partners has accomplished in the last 15 months,” Brookshire said. “We are proud to be able to make the appreciation pay permanent and make further adjustments in wages for our employee-partners in the future.”

Prior to this, the company gave more than $30 million to employee-partners since March 2020. This was through comprehensive gift and incentive packages, including bonus checks, gift cars, wage increases for those in retail and logistics and a compensation plan for those directly affected by COVID-19.