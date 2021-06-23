Broughton Rec Center in Longview closed for renovations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Broughton Rec Center in Longview will be closed for renovations until early Fall 2022.

These renovations were approved back in April, when the city council gave the green light for the nearly $6 million renovation contract.

The Broughton Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Longview is a windowless facility built in the 1970s. It has many uses: a gymnasium, rental rooms for events, branch library, voting and more.

Thanks to a bond election, the Longview Parks & Recreation Department now has the funding needed to renovate the center and the adjoining park into the modern age.

The funds come from part of a $24.7 million parks package. Renovations include changes to the entry, construction of an additional gymnasium, additional parking and renovating/relocating current facilities. The park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts and a plaza for outdoor events.

The facility will accommodate both the body and the mind. In addition to a new gymnasium, a new branch library and extra fitness space, there are plans to create an e-sports room.

“We’re excited about that because we feel like it will bring people into the facility that might otherwise not come into the facility, but then also there’s an opportunity to for us to introduce them to everything else that’s going on in the facility and be more active,” Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron told KETK back in April.

The recreation center will be closed throughout the renovation while park features will be closed intermittently during the construction.

For more information on Longview Parks and Recreation, visit their website.