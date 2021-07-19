Brownsboro VFD receives $67,800 for new truck

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Volunteer Fire Department received a $67,800 grant to help purchase a new truck.

Brownsboro VFD received two grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance program.

The grants helped the department purchase a truck chassis and a slip-on unit which were utilized to build a new brush truck.

The new 2020 truck will replace a 2006 truck that had a smaller water tank and no foam capability.

“This new brush truck has a 400-gallon water tank and a Scotty foam system, front bumper sprayers and 4-wheel-drive that will be helpful in quickly gaining control of brush fires,” Richard Smith, The Brownsboro VFD Fire Chief said.

Smith said that half of the department’s calls were for wildland fires and the truck will carry a variety of wildland firefighting equipment making them prepared.

“Brownsboro VFD firefighters respond to numerous emergencies within and outside their rural community which requires versatile tools to be effective,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Josh Bardwell. “They were able to add a completely new engine to their fleet by pairing a truck chassis grant and pump package grant, at minimal out of pocket cost for the VFD.

Since inception in 2002 the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program granted over $300 million in valuable assistance to volunteer fire departments to help increase safety and firefighting power.