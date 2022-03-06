BROWNSBORO, TEXAS (KETK) – The Brownsboro Bearettes took on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in the 4A state title game Saturday night in San Antonio. The Bearettes battled until the end and pulled out the win 50-49.

“We got really really tough kids that work hard and play hard for each other and they always have and they just continued to do that and they are a really really easy group to coach, a special group of kids,” said Head Coach Jeremy Durham.

And with that win, the Bearettes won their first ever state title in program history.

“That’s so real, I mean, it’s great. I’m just glad that, you know, we can make our district district proud, and you know, put our town on the map. That’s something different. They’ve had so much faith in us and I’m just glad we could make it happen,” said Guard Mekhayia Moore.

“Definitely really excited and just seeing all the community here makes it even more special for us since it’s the first time in Brownsboro history,” exclaims Guard Allie Cooper.

This win, was all the more special for coach Jeremy Durham.



“More than I can say, rolling on two weeks and no sleep here and I’m emotional about this; You know, growing up here, my parents growing up here, graduated from here, just representing this place means the world to me. We’re so happy that we got this done,” smiles Coach Durham.



The Brownsboro community has been a driving force for the Bearettes this season and they are so excited for this team

“It means everything, these girls have worked really hard to accomplish what they did and just to see our entire community show up and support them that made it all the more special,” adds Middle school Principal Billy Beasley Jr.

“I couldn’t believe it, I wanted to pinch myself, I fought so hard those last 5 minutes because they were making it close and when it finally happened, I was just elated and I’m still am on a high. So we are excited out here and we are one of the best teams in the nation,” says super fan Billy Beasley Sr.

The Bearettes are inspiring the next generation looking up to them.

“This is once in a life time moment and not everyone gets to experience this so im just so happy for them and hopefully we can go back to it soon,” tells student Tyler Godsey.

“We haven’t won a championship since a long time, I don’t think any of us were born whenever we won championships and like Tyler said it’s a once in a life time moment and it just means a lot to everyone in Brownsboro, Texas,” says student Tripp Beasley.

“Everyone is really excited, we’re having a parade and it’s kind of unbelievable, we did really good this year and I’m proud of the girls,” adds student Lane Irwin.

Congratulations to the Bearettes on a historical season this year!