BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Brownsboro firefighter and his family lost their home in a fire on Tuesday. The Brownsboro Fire Department is asking for the community’s help to support the family.

Brownsboro firefighters were paged out to a house fire Tuesday at 3:11 p.m. and upon arrival to the residence, they realized that the house belonged to one of their own, Robert Mitchell. Mitchell was just awarded the “Rookie of the Year,” award at the banquet on Saturday night.

“We are honored to have Robert Mitchell on our department and now that he has a need it is our turn to give back.” -Brownsboro Fire Department FACEBOOK POST

Mitchell’s colleagues came up with a plan, with his permission, to accept donations of any kind like money, clothing, furniture items and prayers as he and his family recover from the fire.

Mitchell has a wife, Wendy and four children ages 3, 4, 12 and 14.

The following items will benefit the family most:

Gift certificates, gift cards, cash, money orders or checks are the primary and most urgent need for the supplies to rebuild and make repairs.

A queen sized mattress

4T and 5T pull ups

3XL shirts

Medium shirts

Size 16 youth shirts

Size 44×30 pants

Size 16 youth pants

Size 10.5 shoes

Size 11.5 shoes

Size 7.5 shoes (women)

Size 7 shoes (women)

Donations will be accepted at the fire station at 13851 State Highway 31 in Brownsboro, across from the high school. Checks can be made out to Robert Mitchell and taken to the fire station or mailed to P.O. Box 778, Brownsboro, TX 75756.

According to the department, the house itself is still physically in tact, but it will require a lot of work and repairs for the family to get back into their home.

The fire department received offers for a donation of sheet rock and lumber and members of the department will start the repairs as soon as possible, free of charge. TXU has taken the meter box off of the house and will not restore the power until all work is completed to their satisfaction.









Members of Brownsboro Fire Department said that monetary donations will benefit the family the most to rebuild and repair everything that was damaged. The American Red Cross is also working to get the family financial relief as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions is asked to message the Brownsboro Fire Department of Facebook.