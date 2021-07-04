Brownsboro ISD ‘deeply saddened’ after student passes away due to car crash

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK)- The Brownsboro Independent School District announced on Sunday one of their students died after being injured in a car crash.

The district said they recently learned that Grace Montgomery, an 8th grade student, passed away.

Grace was “wonderful” and participated in band, theatre and athletics.

“I speak for the entire staff and student body at BJH when I say that we are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the news that Grace has passed away. She had such a sweet soul, and she was a tremendous human being. Grace had achieved so much already, and she was on her way to mighty accomplishments in her life. It was such a blessing for all of us at BJH and BISD to have had the privilege of knowing such a kind, generous, and driven young lady. We are praying for the Montgomery family during this difficult time.” Brownsboro Junior High Principal Jacob Roach.

The district has not been notified of funeral arrangements.

Students can receive support from a school counselor, during this difficult time. Parents can email Dr. Hampton at hamptonk@gobeargo.net to schedule an appointment.

“Students can also reach out to counselors for support by using the FeelSpace App. We want to make sure every student receives the support and assistance he or she needs to cope with this loss,” said Brownsboro ISD.