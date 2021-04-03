Brownsboro man dies after being ejected from car in one-vehicle crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Brownsboro man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a one-vehicle crash five miles south east of Murchison in Henderson County.

On Thursday, April 1, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash around 8:23 a.m. and determined that 25-year-old Randy Hammond, of Brownsboro, was traveling west on FM 317 when attempted to curve to the left.

Hammond’s car then began to side skid off of the roadway and into the south ditch. The 2007 Infinity G35 then went into a pasture where it struck a concrete culvert which caused Hammond to be thrown from the car.

Hammond was pronounced at the scene by Justice of Peace, precinct 4, Milton Adams.

According a release, the investigation is still on-going.