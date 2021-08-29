Brownsboro police warn residents of potential gas leak scammer

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Police Department are warning residents of a man asking to make entry to homes to look for a possible gas leak.

Police said the man was wearing pajamas, with no shoes and was driving a yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo with temporary tags.

Brownsboro police identified him and spoke with Officer Costilla advising that he lives in Chandler.

Brownsboro PD said on a Facebook post that the man has been allowed to leave the area. Police have warned people to not let him in their home.