Brownsboro police warn residents of potential gas leak scammer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Brownsboro Police Department are warning residents of a man asking to make entry to homes to look for a possible gas leak.

Police said the man was wearing pajamas, with no shoes and was driving a yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo with temporary tags.

Brownsboro police identified him and spoke with Officer Costilla advising that he lives in Chandler.

Brownsboro PD said on a Facebook post that the man has been allowed to leave the area. Police have warned people to not let him in their home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51