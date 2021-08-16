Brownsboro to consider becoming 13th East Texas town to ban abortion

Kids hold signs supporting a proposition that tries to outlaw abortions within the Lubbock city limits, at the corner of Indiana Avenue and 82nd Street in Lubbock on May 1, 2021. Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The City of Brownsboro could vote on Monday evening whether to become the 13th town in East Texas to outlaw abortion in the past two years. A city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Several other East Texas towns have declared themselves as “Sanctuary Cities of the Unborn” recently.

The movement was started by Longview native Mark Dickson, the director of Right to Life East Texas. It began in June 2019 when Waskom became the first to pass such an ordinance.

Dickson said at the time that “we decided to take things into our own hands and that we have got to do something to protect our cities and to protect the unborn children.”

The ACLU initiated a lawsuit against Waskom in February 2020, but dropped it months later after the onset of the pandemic.

Several other towns and small communities passed similar ordinances:

Many city attorneys have agreed that these designations were unconstitutional and would all but certainly be struck down by courts if they were to be sued.

Lubbock voters passed a resolution in the May elections to block abortions in the city. The new ordinance was challenged in court by Planned Parenthood, but was dismissed by a federal judge due to lack of standing.

Abortion rights advocates typically sue to prevent government officials from enforcing an unconstitutional abortion restriction. But the Lubbock ordinance is solely enforced by private citizens, not state or local actors. That enforcement structure has not been extensively tested in the courts, but the judge said his rulings could not prevent private parties from filing civil lawsuits in state court.

Dickson is named in a lawsuit filed by several pro-choice groups that are attempting to block S.B. 8, the law created by State Sen. Bryan Hughes that outlaws nearly all abortions after six weeks. It also names 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson and Smith County Clerk Penny Clarkson.

The law would empower any Texas citizen to file a lawsuit against a provider that is suspected of performing an illegal abortion.

Shannon Najmabidi with The Texas Tribune contributed to this report through her reporting on the Lubbock ordinance.