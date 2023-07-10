TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bubba’s 33 locations in Tyler and Longview will celebrate Shark Week by donating a percentage of drink purchases to the Shark Research Institute.

From July 11 to July 18, customers will be able to help a good cause by visiting Bubba’s 33 in Tyler and Longview and purchasing the Shark Bite beverage. The Shark Research Institute will receive a percentage of every Shark Bite drink sold during Shark Week.

“More than 100 million sharks are killed each year for their fins,” says Chelsee Dorgan, Managing Partner. “We’re proud to partner with this organization to help ensure the sustainability of every shark species.”

The Shark Research Institute is a multi-disciplinary nonprofit scientific research organization that was founded in 1991 making it the first shark conservation organization in America. Their mission is to use science to educate governing bodies and society on ways to protect the shark species.

The beverage will only be available during Shark Week, July 11-18, and is said to be a blend of vodka, coconut rum, blue curacao, Sprite and grenadine.