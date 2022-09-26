TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members.

The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. The business is hoping to open their doors in November to serve lunch and dinner.

Bubba’s 33 will be 7,500 square feet. Those who would like to apply for jobs can click here or apply at the hiring trailer in the restaurant parking lot.

Hiring managers will be available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday by appointment.

The restaurant will have an open-air garage bar and serve food items like hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, fresh burgers and wings.

The Bubba’s 33 in Tyler will be their 40th location in the country, and the second in East Texas. The first restaurant opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina and was recognized as Best New Restaurant and Best Sports Restaurant by the Fayetteville Observer.