Bubba’s 33 restaurant coming to Tyler this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A restaurant called Bubba’s 33 is set to come to Tyler this year, according to a permit issued by the City of Tyler.

Bubba’s 33 has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall. Longview has been home to the only Bubba’s 33 in East Texas, but that is set to change near the end of 2022.

The Tyler location doesn’t have a set open date, but the operations manager at the Longview location told us that they are hoping for the restaurant to open around October. Bubba’s 33 in Tyler will be at 4510 South Broadway Avenue, in the same location that once housed Ken’s Pizza and Five Guys.

Bubba’s 33 was created by the founder of Texas Roadhouse.

“One day, he had a crazy idea to create a one-of-a-kind restaurant encompassing all his favorite things: America, food, family, sports and beer. Thus Bubba’s 33 was born in 2013,” said to the Bubba’s 33 website.

Bubba’s 33 has a variety of foods like:

Burgers

Pizza

Wings

Pasta

Steak

Chicken

Appetizers

Salads

Deserts

Kid’s meals

Aside from the food, Bubba’s 33 is known for the bar and wall to wall TVs so that guests have a view no matter the seat. For those 21 and up, Bubba’s has beer, margaritas, cocktails and wine.

“Date night? Meeting up with coworkers? Celebrating the Little League team getting a win? Proudly presented by the creators of Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 is the place to be. Discover this twist on classic American fare served up with fun,” stated the website.