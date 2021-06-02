Buc-ee’s CEO named chair of Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK/ KXAN)- Governor Greg Abbott assigned two people to new positions within the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. One of these individuals is the president and CEO of Buc-ee’s.

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III was chosen to be the chair for the commission. He is also the head of the company, which is known for having some of the cleanest bathrooms in Texas.

Aplin has been a part of the commission since November 2018, and he was the most recent vice-chair.

S. Reed Morian was the previous chair and was appointed in 2019. He has served on the commission since 2009.

Anna Benavides Galo will also be joining the commission. She was selected to serve a six-year term that will conclude in 2027. She is also the only woman in the group.

Galo is vice president of ANB Cattle Company in Laredo.

The commission’s mission is to “manage and conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”