Buckner children and family services in Lufkin receives $430K grant to improve facility

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Buckner Family Pathways received a $430,000 grant.

The organization offers resources to single parent households. They provide housing, child care and therapy to single parents. The recent funds will allow them to expand their facility and offer more resources to their residents.

The organization is grateful and excited to put this money to good use.

“This grant is going to allow us to expand some of our larger apartment units to accommodate bigger families,” said Marisa Phillips, the executive director at the facility.

Phillips added, there is a small portion of the money that will allow them to add a generator to their child care development center, so hopefully they can provide uninterrupted service in the case of another power outage.

Desiree Goodwin, a single mother to two preteens, said her kids have had to share a room for a while, and it would be healthy for them to have their own spaces.

This idea is being brought to life through this grant. It will allow parents to avoid feeling stuck in a small space.

“For future applicants and future people that live here to be able to have that opportunity and to just have more space and not be crammed into two bedrooms,” said Phillips.

This is a project that has been many years in the making, and thanks to the T.L.L Temple Foundation, Buckner is able to help give single parents a fresh start.