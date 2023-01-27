LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Buckner Family Hope Center in Longview is in need of donations of new cleaning and hygiene products.

Buckner Family Hope Center is a nonprofit organization that gives families “critical services, aid and coaching to keep them strong.” Donations will be given to clients of Buckner Longview throughout the year.

“We appreciate any hygiene product or household cleaning donation provided for our clients,” said Sarah Beasley, director for the Buckner Family Hope Center. “Though it may seem like a small gesture, it is making an impact on their lives.”

The following list contains examples of accepted hygiene items:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body soap/bars of soap

Body sponges (loofas)

Razors

Deodorant (male or female)

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Feminine hygeine items (pads and tampons)

Laundry baskets

Below are examples of accepted household items:

Toilet bowl cleaner

Dish soap

All-purpose cleaner for kitchen and baths

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning towels (rewashable)

Laundry detergent

Disinfectant for all surfaces

Standard sizes for all of the items are preferred.

Buckner cited numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey, which held that the average annual cost of personal care products and services per household was $771, or $64.25 per month.

According to the United States Census Bureau, 13.6% of Longview families live in poverty. Buckner Longview hopes providing these items could help ease the financial burden these families face.

“Many of us love giving during the holidays, but we often forget that most people have needs year-round,” Beasley said. “As members of the Longview community, it is important to care for our neighbors. Providing these necessary items to families in need is a wonderful way to do this.”

Donations can be delivered during normal office hours to the Buckner Family Hope Center at 1014 South High Street in Longview. Donations will be distributed to clients of Buckner Longview on the last Thursday of every other month.

Anyone interested in receiving goods from these donations, or information on how to become a Buckner Longview client, can give them a call at 903-757-9383.