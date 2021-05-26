Buckner Park pool to reopen Memorial Day in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Buckner Pool at the Summer A. Norman Aquatic Center will reopen on May 31.

Photo courtesy of City of Jacksonville

Opening day is Memorial Day Monday, and it will be the only Monday the pool will be open during the summer season. Normal hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There is no entry fee for the pool and it is open to the public. No children under 16 can be present without a supervising adult.

There is a maximum of 35 people admitted at a time. The pool closes every 45 minutes to clean and do safety checks, also allowing the next group of swimmers inside. That rotation procedure was implemented last summer and reportedly received positive feedback from the community.

For questions about pool hours or rules, contact the Jacksonville Public & Community Services Department at 903-589-3510.

The pool will be open until Labor Day on Sept. 6.