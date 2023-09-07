LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — About two weeks ago, Buckner Shoes for Orphan Soul distributed its fifth millionth pair of shoes. All collected shoes were distributed both domestically and in over 86 countries around the globe over the past 24 years.

The nonprofit will now kick off its eighth annual Angelina County Shoe Drive through this program. The drive is sponsored by KSWP 90.9-FM and KAVX 91.9-FM and benefits children served by Buckner locally. The organization will collect new shoes and socks for vulnerable children from Sept. 12 through Oct. 6 this fall.

There are still opportunities for local churches, businesses, and organizations to serve as drop off locations for new shoes and socks throughout the drive. For more information, a list of drop off locations, or to find out how to become a drop-off location, visit their website.

Current community collaborators serving as shoe drop-off locations include:

Buckner Children and Family Services

Angelina Chamber of Commerce

Angel of Joy Lutheran Church

First Presbyterian Church Lufkin

First Baptist Church Lufkin

Commercial Bank of Texas (all Angelina County locations)

Coca Cola Lufkin

JM Chevrolet

Brookshire Brothers Corporate

“I am excited by the organizations that have already signed up to help collect shoes,” said Shelly Smith, director of administration and operations at Buckner East Texas. “There is still time to join our community shoe drive. Organizations who would like to help collect shoes to impact the lives of children can visit our website to learn more.”

The nonprofit said shoes collected during the drive will provide hope for families in Lufkin during the new school year. Buckner East Texas serves vulnerable children and families in the community through a variety of programs.

All donated shoes and socks for children and teens must be brand new and closed toed. Cash donations are also accepted and will help provide new shoes as well as cover distribution costs.

To make a cash donation you can visit here, and for more information about Buckner programs in Lufkin, visit here.