TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The NorthPark Medical Plaza building at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital was evacuated after a “suspicious object” was found on the 5th floor Tuesday morning. After a search of the floor, the device was discovered to be harmless.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the object was found around 8:45 a.m. Public Information Officer Paul Findley said at a media briefing the device had been recovered and appears to be some kind of “tool or instrument that was spring-loaded…” He stated that it was “not some sort of weapon…it was an instrument.”

First responders requested the hospital evacuate the 4th-6th floors around the object. According to Tyler Fire, CHRISTUS administrators evacuated the whole building as a precaution.

Paul Findley with TFD said patients had been taken to other buildings around the campus and all other staff had been moved.

CHRISTUS employees outside the NorthPark Plaza after the evacuation this morning.

Findley added at a press conference that “no one was ever in any danger” and no prior threat had been made against the hospital.

Below is a statement from CHRISTUS after the all-clear was given:

Our regular operations are being resumed. We extend our gratitude to the brave members of the Tyler Fire Department and Emergency Services for their diligence and expertise in ensuring the safety of our patients, Associates and visitors, which is our highest priority.

