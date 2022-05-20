MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — A bull escaped from a meat processing plant on the northern part of Mount Pleasant on Friday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A little before 8 a.m., officers said they received calls of the bull being loose in the city. According to Lieutenant Mark Miller, the bull traveled about 15 or 16 blocks before being caught by ranch hands from the meat processing plant around 9 a.m.

Lieutenant Miller said that this type of incident happens every once in a while and no officers or bulls were harmed in the making of the video.