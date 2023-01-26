TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas communities of Bullard and Hughes Springs have respectively received $110,082 and $150,000 grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

The City of Bullard received $110,082 for its Bullard Kid’s Park. The new developments will feature an all-inclusive playground and poured-in-place safety surfacing, so all kids can have a good and safe time.

In Cass County, Hughes Springs has received $150,000 for the Hughes Springs Recreational Complex. The developments on the complex will include pickleball courts, outdoor fitness elements, solar lights, interpretive signage, new sidewalks, amenities and parking.

Across all of Texas, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved over $9.8 million in grants for local parks in a total of 20 urban and non-urban areas.