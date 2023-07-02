BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard hosted their annual Blast Over Bullard July 4th celebration on Saturday.

The event included activities for all ages like their Kids’ Bike Brigade bicycle decorating contest, food and live music.

“We just had Zach Mayberry here and we did our little Bike Brigade and we’re about to have Sarah Gamble. We’re blessed to have local talent here in Bullard to come out and enjoy the day with us and celebrate with us. Their music is just phenomenal,” said Shirley Coe, Mayor of Bullard.

They had a beautiful fireworks show, which lit up the skies and brought the community together.