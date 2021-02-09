Bullard City Council votes to oppose new low-income housing development near Katima Lane

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard City Council voted Tuesday to oppose the construction of a new low-income housing development in the city.

Westwind Bullard is a proposed project to construct 80 apartments in the city, 72 of which will be classified as low income housing. By voting to oppose their application for grant money, the city could be putting an end to the development before it really starts.

Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick said that Bullard works to preserve its small town feel, and this type of housing is not needed at this point in time.

“I do not feel like I’m standing behind my words when I say we’re protecting our small town feel but encouraging high-density, multi-family housing,” Frederick said. “I just don’t feel like Bullard is at a point where that’s our need.”

Westwind would be located east of Doctor M. Roper Parkway, which is a stretch of U.S. Highway 69 that runs through Bullard. It would be near a private gated community called Pecan Valley.

More than 100 people tuned into the Zoom city council meeting, many of them speaking in opposition of Westwind Bullard for a variety of reasons ranging from from property value concerns to traffic.

Bullard resident Meredith Honeycutt spoke at the meeting, saying that Bullard schools are at full capacity already, even without the influx of families that could come in with the housing development.

“We are very proud of our schools, you know we love our teachers, and then to build something like this and throw all these students in– they’re already building apartments right down the road anyway that aren’t even built,” Honeycutt said. “With all these other developments coming in, where are we going to put these kids?”

Bullard resident Melanie Lambert said she was concerned with traffic in the area, especially with the new duplexes as well as the Whataburger and the gas station.

“It’s already congested in that area,” Lambert said. “To add 80 apartments, one to two cars per place for sure, that’s a sizeable amount of traffic in the morning being added to what we already have.”

Frederick said she received roughly 170 emails in opposition to the housing, and two emails in support. In addition to that, the council was presented with a petition with 189 signatures, though they did not have time to verify those signatures.

“If you think of this logically, it makes no sense for it to be here in Bullard because we are in fact basically a bedroom community, there’s not a lot of jobs here,” Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Willis said. “If you’re in a low income neighborhood, you need easy access to employment, and you’re not going to find that here.”

No one spoke in support of the housing during the council meeting.