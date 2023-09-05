BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard ISD FFA honored our area’s emergency personnel on Tuesday with their 3rd annual ‘Patriot Day Luncheon” with the theme of thankfulness and support.

“(It’s) just a small token of our appreciation,” said Agriculture teacher, Stu Dildine.

“Patriot Day” is on September 11th, which honors the memory of those who died risking their lives to save others during the terrorist attacks in 2001.

FFA member Chandler Davis who is now a senior has been there since year one.

“These people give so many sacrifices in their daily lives to keep us safe and they really put us at their forefront,” said Davis. She explained further that she wants to continue to help others learn the difference first responders can make.

“I think it’s really important to educate those younger kids and keep them up to date with current situations and let them know how important their safety is,” Davis added.

“We do appreciate the community supporting us,” said Texas Ranger Glenn Davenport who has attended the last two years.

“Patriot Day” not only honors the brave victims who helped save innocent people on 9/11 in 2001, it also aims to remember the almost 3,000 victims who lost their lives on that day.