BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – East Texas agriculture students showed off their animals at the Smith County Youth Expo.

Whether the young East Texans have been doing this for one year or several, the skills they learned can be applied to every aspect of their lives.

“I’ve learned a bunch of leadership skills and responsibility and how to set myself up for my future career because I want to raise livestock in the future,” said Chayton McCurley, with Bullard FFA, who showed sheep and pigs.

Hundreds of animals were shown including a medium wool lamb named Kevin.

“It’s a live animal and it depends on me and I feel like that is one of the greater responsibilities you can have,” said Chandler Davis with Bullard FFA.

Students raise many different kinds of animals including rabbits, lambs, and pigs.

“You just spent so much time and hard work, it’s sad to see it go but as you show more and mature more, you kind of realize that these aren’t your pets. These are, they’re market animals that’s what they’re for bacon and ham and all that,” said Jacob Stripling who showed pigs.

Although the students have to spend time and hard work, the benefits of being in FFA can pay off in more ways than one.

“Because of doing this and because of where it’s gotten me, I will probably never have to pay a dime for my college,” said Karlie Lowe, a Texas A&M university student majoring in agriculture science.