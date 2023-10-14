BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – National Fire Prevention Week came to an end on Saturday and at Bullard Fire Department they held an open house to educate local children about fire prevention and awareness.

They usually demonstrate at local schools but this year they decided to open up their department to the public to show off their fire science exhibits, demonstrations and a helicopter.

“We created a little burn house, like a little doll house, that we made out of plywood and we set it on fire,” said Peter Riley, the Chief of Bullard Fire Department. “We’re able to talk about fire dynamics and smoke flow paths and what fire fighters are doing when they’re actively fighting a fire in a house and what the fire and smoke are doing inside the house.”

The students also got to see real fires and were trained on how to use fire extinguishers.