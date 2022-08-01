BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas cities have issued water conservation notices due to extreme heat and drought-like conditions.

Now, Bullard is entering stage two of their plan. Two weeks ago, Bullard started stage one of voluntary rationing. Stage two means there will be more restrictions on outdoor watering.

“It’s been really hot. You know, people want us to do things like leave flowers on the porch and it’s like… uh, no! Because in five minutes they are going to be dead,” said Cindy Doan, Owner, and Manager of Sue’s Flower Shop.

Dry weather conditions have worsened over the last few months leaving all 28 East Texas counties under burn bans.

Some counties are now enacting mandatory water rationing. A Bullard small business, Sue’s Flower Shop, says they’ve already made cuts to their service in order to keep their doors open.

“It’s bad all around. We have to change our actions and we don’t do cold calls where customers want us to leave flowers on their porch, we can’t do that… They will die. We don’t just load up and go and take a chance of that with the price of gas. It’s very true that if we don’t have enough water, we wouldn’t be open,” said Dewayne Doan, Co-Manager at Sue’s Flower Shop.

Serving the community for more than 40 years and out of all the summers they’ve spent in business, this is by far the most difficult hot summer season.

“We water with a jug. We don’t use the water hose. There’s no waste, just simply what we need. For processing our flowers and just the maintaining so everything doesn’t look burnt up,” said Doan.

Bullard residents with even number addresses can water outdoors only on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Odd addresses can water outdoors Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Hours to water on those days are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Here, if we don’t have water… We can’t do flowers. So you know, we are just praying that everything works out and the water rationing helps and gets us through this time!”

The mandatory water rationing will begin this Friday, August 5th. If you have any questions or concerns, you are encouraged to call Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223.

If you would like to learn more about Flowers By Sue, visit bullardtxflowersbysue.com