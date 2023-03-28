UPDATE: Students and staff returned to Bullard High School after the fire department gave an “all clear,” according to the school.

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – All students and staff were evacuated from Bullard High School Tuesday morning due to a possible gas leak.

In a message to parents, the school said the evacuations happened “out of an abundance of caution” while the fire department investigates.

The students and staff have been evacuated to the stadium as of 9:45 a.m., and the school said they will send updates to parents when they have more information.