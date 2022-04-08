BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Bullard High School Seniors had their third annual Seniors Serving Seniors event.

Students were able to help out their local community.

“The Bullard community is very supportive of our schools,” said Chris Pawlak, BHS Assistant Principal. “It is important that our seniors take time to show their gratitude by helping meet the needs of our local senior citizens. Seniors Serving Seniors is one of our favorite traditions at BHS.”

The Class of 2022 took a bus to help 13 senior citizens work on their yard and make repairs. Students were able to mow, trim trees/shrubs, pull weeds, clean gutters and fix steps, decks, ramps and fences.

“We’re doing seniors serving seniors, and it’s just something fun. We have an opportunity to give back to our community after they’ve been helping us throughout our high school career. It’s something small we can do to thank them,” said Carley Pawlak, a senior student at Bullard High School.

Districts and local churches reached out to homeowners for the event. Residents said they were thankful for the hard work of the students.