BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Last week, a woman was rescued in Bullard after her vehicle flipped into a pond. Four high school students helped the victim during the emergency.

The students were honored Friday at Bullard City Hall.

“I know it’s something they’re gonna remember for a long time, and it’s something that we won’t forget,” Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley said.

Their quick-thinking actions helped save a woman’s life.

“I guess it almost felt essential. I’m just like, I needed to do this,” said Sheane Congo, a Bullard High School junior.

Now, the city of Bullard is recognizing these young heroes for their bravery.

“In this situation, it would have been a completely different call that we responded to had they not acted. And so you know, we wanted to recognize for them to their bravery and their heroic efforts that they did this last week,” Riley said.

Texas representative Cody Harris sent certificates to honor.

“We are just unbelievably proud of them, and what they do and what they did here,” Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee said.

This is something the community and these young boys will never forget.

“Being that four of them are juniors at the high school. Captain Grammar with the Bullard Fire Department was trying to recruit them to the junior firefighter program that we have. So, I don’t know there may still be a future for the fire service for some of them,” Riley said.