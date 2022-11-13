BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Many veterans day events continued into the weekend Including the annual Red White and Blue Festival in Bullard.

The event featured many booths set up for vendors and informational booths for veterans to learn about services offered to them.

The chamber who puts on the event says it’s special when the community gets involved.

It can also be a time to teach the kids the importance of Veterans Day.

“So if we start training them and teaching them early that it is such a sacrifice and such a valued honor to be a military veteran, or retired military, we really appreciate them and so we’re hoping to entice the young kids and start off them early in honoring our veterans.” Deandra Wood, Red White and Blue Festival Chairperson

There were many military style vehicles also on display at the festival.

The event had good turnout and organizers hope next year’s festival is even bigger.