BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD released a statement announcing the death of Bullard Elementary School teacher Kathy Sleeper.

Sleeper has worked for Bullard ISD for 20 years, spending the last seven years as the STEAM Lab teacher for the elementary school. After complications from a surgery, Sleeper passed away on Sunday, according to the district.

“This was Kathy’s 20th year in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “That is 20 years of making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kathy was an extraordinary teacher. She embodied what we believe and what we do here at Bullard ISD, and that was so evident by how much she was loved by her students.”

Throughout the day on Tuesday, the district said counselors and administrators will be on campus to support students and staff and “will continue to be available this week and as long as needed.”

The Sleeper family has requested that any donations made in Mrs. Sleeper’s memory go to the Bullard Education Foundation, 1426B South Houston Street, Bullard, Texas 75757.

For more information, you can contact Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator Amy Pawlak at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.org. You can also view Mrs. Sleepers obituary here.