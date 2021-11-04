PHOTOS: Major accident between Bullard ISD bus and pickup truck, students not injured

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard ISD bus has been involved in a crash with a pickup truck, according to a brief DPS statement Thursday morning.

The crash was at the intersection of Highway 155 and FM 2661 in Smith County.

The district said that there were two students on board at the time of the collision, but neither was injured. EMS workers are on the scene assisting the driver.

A second bus is being utilized to continue the morning route.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.