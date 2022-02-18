BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a bond election on May 7 during a special meeting Friday to address current district facilities, campus capacities and projected growth in enrollment.

Prior to this recommendation, the 40-50 stakeholders committee, including parents, teachers, staff and community members met three times during December and January to tour facilities and discuss district needs.

This bond election will ask voters to consider the following two propositions on the ballot as the first phase in the district’s long-range facility plan:

Proposition A – $82 million

A new middle school campus to house 6th, 7th, and 8th grades

An addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary as one elementary campus

Renovations to existing Bullard Middle School to become an intermediate campus

Addition and renovation to the Bullard High School kitchen and cafeteria

Proposition B – $21 million

New baseball, softball, and tennis complex

New multipurpose facility

If both propositions pass, a district homeowner will see a school tax increase of approximately $5.98 a month (based on a $100,000 home). However, there will be no tax increase for taxpayers 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”

For more information, click here.