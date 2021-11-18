Bullard ISD employees to receive $1,000 stipend

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved a $1,000 retention stipend for all employees.

The employees will receive their stipend in early December.

“I want to thank our board of trustees for the overwhelming commitment to our staff,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “We are fortunate to have a school board that wants to ensure all employees are supported in their work.”

The trustees approved the districts annual compensation plan in August, including a $500 retention stipend for December. At the November meeting, Lee recommended using ESSER funds to add an extra $500 and bring to total to $1,000. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

“In our Bullard ISD Strategic Plan, we have a strategy to ‘explore, propose, and consider improving employee retention bonuses’,” Lee continued. “This increase in our retention stipend was one step in working throughout the strategic plan. While the ESSER funds are one-time funds, our administration team is committed to annually evaluating and improving retention bonuses as much as possible.”