BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD announced the progress on their construction projects as a part of the Bond 2022 project.

In May 2022, community voters approved two bond propositions to improve and replace several facilities for Bullard ISD.

According to Bullard ISD, Proposition A totaled $82 million and included construction of a new middle school as well as renovations to the existing middle school to create an intermediate campus. Proposition B totaled $21 million and included new baseball, softball and tennis complexes and a new multipurpose facility.

Bullard ISD announced on Tuesday, that the athletic complex is nearly complete. The tennis courts are being surfaced, fencing for the softball and baseball fields are going up, and scoreboards are being finalized. They said that the multipurpose facility has steel beams up and roofing is underway.

Reportedly all of the earthwork for the middle school is complete, and the the foundation and structural steelwork will begin soon.