Bullard ISD moves graduation ceremonies due to weather

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD announced that they have moved graduation ceremonies Sunday due to the weather.

Graduation ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Panther Stadium.

The gates will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

