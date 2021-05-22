Bullard ISD moves graduation ceremonies due to weather

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD announced that they have moved graduation ceremonies Sunday due to the weather.
Graduation ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Panther Stadium.
The gates will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.
