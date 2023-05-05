BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD schools were put in lockdown as a precaution around 11:15 a.m. after an individual with a gun holstered on their hip arrived at Bullard Primary School, according to the district.

A statement from superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said that the individual was being uncooperative and arguing that they had the right to take the gun where they wanted. Officials said the individual refused to identify themselves and that an officer smelled alcohol.

According to the district, the lockdowns were put in place as a precaution while the officer detained the individual and secured the scene.

The lockdowns have been lifted and the individual is in custody, officials said.

Press Release from Bullard Police Department.

“The safety of our students and staff is always the highest priority. I realize this situation may have caused unease, but I want to thank our staff for following our protocols exactly as needed.” Dr. Jack Lee Superintendent Bullard ISD

District officials are pursuing the maximum criminal charges in this case.