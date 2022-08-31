BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – At a special called meeting Tuesday, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees adopted the 2022-2023 school budgets and set the districts new tax rates.

The board approved a 2022-2023 budget of $27,533,900 before adopting a total tax rate of $1.4346 per $100 valuation. The adopted tax rate includes a maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $0.9346 and an interest and sinking (I&S) rate of $0.5000. Compared to the 2021-2022 adopted tax rate, the M&O rate decreased due to rising property values.

The increase comes in the I&S rate as planned with the $103 million bond package voters approved in May. The bond package provides a new middle school campus, campus additions at the Primary, Elementary, and High School campuses, renovations to our current middle school campus, and new baseball, softball, tennis, and a multipurpose facility

Bullard ISD recently received an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency with an overall score of 95, the highest grade earned by Smith and Cherokee County school districts, Bullard ISD said.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee, the budget was developed in a meeting with the school’s Chief Financial Officer, administrative staff, teachers and the board of trustees.

Additionally, Bullard ISD emphasized that it prioritizes the responsible use of one-time, state and federal government-provided Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to support its general operating budget.

Bullard ISD budget and tax information, including tax rate history, is available on the Bullard ISD Business Office webpage.

For more information, contact Amy Pawlak, Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator, at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.org.