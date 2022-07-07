BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD is going to host an active shooter training class after the devastating shooting in Uvalde.

The course will be available from July 11-July 15 at the Intermediate School on 218 School House Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is going teach the class. Bullard ISD Police and other officers and school districts will attend.

It is a requirement for school police departments and officers to take an active shooter training course.

This class meets the requirements for the Texas Commission On Law Enforcement (TCOLE). The class is TCOLE Course #2195.

“In the wake of the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, training exercises such as TCOLE #2195 are crucial to maintaining safe learning environments for students and school staff,” Bullard ISD Police Chief John Jones said. “It is also important to develop strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies in our area so we can all work together should an event occur locally.”

People only need to attend one day to complete the program. About 16 officers are expected to participate every day. Due to summer break, there are no school staff or students occupying the building.