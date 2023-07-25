BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — As parents get ready to send their children back to class, Bullard ISD introduced its new police chief Pat Hendrix.

Hendrix has an extensive background in law enforcement which includes being a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy and Chief of Police in Troup.

“We are gonna come into this with a good positive attitude. We are gonna make friends with every student at this campus,” said Hendrix.

Two more officers were added as a response to Governor Greg Abbott’s new law, House Bill 3. This new law requires each school district in Texas to have one security officer on each school campus.

“That brings us to five and that’s just an added security measure for students staff and our entire community,” said Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee.

Chief Hendrix said policies and procedures will continue to be followed and stressing the importance to keep an up-to-date secure building.

“We have films, camera systems, we have different types of door locks, and we have a lot of safety procedures on these campuses,” said Hendrix.

Each officer will have continuous training throughout the year.

“In fact, most of them did it right here on this campus this summer, so they’ve all had the training. We are going to continue to train and give them every tool they need to do their job,” said Hendrix.

Resources for students to talk about a tragedy they experienced or heard about on TV will also be part of the solution.

“Some of our licensed professional counselors in the district, we currently have two that are employed by Bullard ISD are there to just help with student support,” said Lee.

Additional law enforcement is not there to scare the students, but to build relationships.

“We want all the kids to know that we are the good guys and when something happens we want them to run towards us and not away,” said Hendrix.

Each officer is striving to keep every panther safe every day and Hendrix has started security checks around each campus.

Each resource officer will begin the year on August 7, the same day that teachers go back to school.