BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard has issued a stage 3 water conservation notice in order to conduct emergency water well maintenance.
The City decided to issue this notice and ration water following a declaration of emergency due to the needed “emergency water well maintenance.”
This notice puts the following water restrictions in place:
- Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on SUNDAY AND THURSDAY.
- Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water only on SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY.
- Watering as provided in subsection (a)(3) b.1 and 2 of this section is restricted to the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 am, except as provided in subsection (1)(3)b.4 of this section.
- OUTDOOR WATERING USE OF ANY KIND IS PROHIBITED ON MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND FRIDAY.
- Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100.00 no more than $500.00 as provided by ordinance.
If you have questions contact the Bullard utility director at 903-894-7223 ext. 110.