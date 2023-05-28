BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard has issued a stage 3 water conservation notice in order to conduct emergency water well maintenance.

The City decided to issue this notice and ration water following a declaration of emergency due to the needed “emergency water well maintenance.”

This notice puts the following water restrictions in place:

Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on SUNDAY AND THURSDAY.

Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water only on SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY.

Watering as provided in subsection (a)(3) b.1 and 2 of this section is restricted to the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 am, except as provided in subsection (1)(3)b.4 of this section.

OUTDOOR WATERING USE OF ANY KIND IS PROHIBITED ON MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND FRIDAY.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100.00 no more than $500.00 as provided by ordinance.

If you have questions contact the Bullard utility director at 903-894-7223 ext. 110.