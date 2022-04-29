BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard community came together to help a teacher whose house burned down on the week of Easter.

Christina Ault teaches kindergarten at the Bullard Early Childhood School. She woke up in the middle of the night to see her entire home engulfed in flames.

“Its ashes, there’s nothing left,” Ault said. The Bullard Fire Department said the fire was from a lightning strike during the severe storms that week. Her family of 5 had to climb out of windows to get out of the home.

Students, staff and the Bullard community stepped up by donating hundreds of dollars, clothing, furniture and more.

“From the time Mrs. Ault contacted me in the morning I was able to send out an email to staff and we had an immediate response,” said principal Amanda Goode. “And it was 2:30 in the morning.”

Goode said by 11 the next morning, the school was overflowing with support.

“It’s overwhelming because it’s a lot of people that I don’t even know,” Ault said. “It’s amazing that people are willing to give so much in a time where you’re very stressed.”

The principal said as last years teacher of the year, Mrs. Ault deserves all the help she has gotten.

“She’s one of the team members that has helped cerate our culture here of family and how we support each other,” Goode said. “So it’s not surprising that everyone wanted to come together to support her because of that.”

Ault said the money will be used to help rebuild her home. For now, she is living with family and isn’t requesting anymore donations. Instead, she wants to send a special thank you to everyone who has helped so far.