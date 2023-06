BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard lifted their water conservation notice on Friday.

The notice was first posted on May 28, warning residents to limit water usage due to emergency water well maintenance. As of Friday, the city completed repairs to the well and met Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s requirements.

Residents previously had to limit outside watering to abide by the Stage 3 Water Conservation Notice, but water usage can go back to normal as of Friday afternoon.